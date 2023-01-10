NORTH PORT — Police arrested three people in North Port on Friday for allegedly storing narcotics in a house undergoing renovation.
John Porter, 37; Heather Jones, 41; and Kaila Wieland, 29, were all taken into custody by North Port Police Department officers Friday on a variety of drug-related charges.
Officers received a call from a woman who said that she owned a house in North Port but was staying at her residence in New Jersey.
According to the NPPD arrest report, the property owner said that she had hired someone named "Johnny Porter" to make renovations at the building in the 4700 block of Bullard Street.
She added that her neighbors told her "several people were coming and going from the residence," possibly signaling narcotic activity.
The owner also gave officers permission to search her home, according to authorities.
When police arrived at the Bullard Street residence, they made contact with Porter and Jones, who were standing in the backyard.
According to the report, two officers kept engaged with Porter and Jones while two others began a plain-sight residence check.
During their initial check, officers reported finding methamphetamine rocks on a kitchen stove and a plastic baggie with an unknown substance beneath them. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The arrest report also noted that officers knocked on a locked bedroom door in the residence and identified themselves, with no one answering the door.
The officers who stayed with Porter and Jones noted that Porter told them he had permission to be in the residence for renovation work; however, they alleged that his clothes were too neat to have done contractor work recently and there were no signs of recent work.
Porter and Jones were subsequently placed in handcuffs while the officers sought a full search warrant for the house. A key found on Porter was found to open the locked bedroom, where officers found a woman later identified as Wieland.
Authorities allege that several contraband items were found in the same room as Wieland, including a digital scale and a plastic bag containing an unknown substance. The substance later tested positive for fentanyl.
Police subsequently received a signed search warrant and proceeded to collect alleged contraband at the Bullard Street residence.
According to a social media post from NPPD on Monday, the search of the house yielded more than three pounds of methamphetamine, over 62 grams of fentanyl, and several prescription pills.
“If you think you can deal these deadly drugs in North Port, think again,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in the post. “You might think you’re getting away with it, but we’re just building our case. We know who you are. Our dedicated team is working around the clock. We will see you soon.”
The NPPD also credited the Department's Special Investigations Unit for their work on the scene.
Officers spoke with both Porter and Wieland after the search.
According to the report, Porter admitted to touching some of the items in the bedroom but denied handling the majority of the narcotics.
Wieland, however, claimed that contraband and cash found in a safe in the bedroom belonged to Porter.
When asked if any of it belonged to her, she allegedly told police: "No, I wish."
Porter and Wieland were both charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance each, as well as one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wieland was also charged with obstructing an officer without violence.
Jones, an Arcadia resident, is currently charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Sarasota County Court records.
All three suspects are expected to return to court on Feb. 17.
