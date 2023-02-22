NORTH PORT — Five teenage boys caused thousands of dollars of lost equipment and training devices in a weekend vandalism spree, Nort Port Police officials said Wednesday.
The teens — three 15-year-olds, a 14- and a 13-year-old — jumped a fence surrounding the new North Port Fire Rescue facility and commenced wreaking havoc, authorities allege.
Among the damage was done included tossing oxygen canisters from a five-story training tower, crushing K9 practice devices and smashing a city truck into a fence, North Port Police spokes Josh Taylor said.
The ransacking occurred late Friday and into Saturday, as the destruction was discovered by police early Sunday.
The teens weren’t identified. All are from North Port, Taylor, said.
The ransacking included “graffitied explicit images and racial epithets in several different locations,” Taylor said.
Charges were pending a complete accounting of the incident.
“We just want to make sure the situation is righted,” he said.
Delayed for months by Hurricane Ian, the high-rise training structure opened in late January.
Built near the North Port Utilities building, it is designed to allow North Port Fire and Rescue to conduct live fire and search-and-rescue practice.
City police and mutual-aid partners also use the building to train.
The five components are repurposed steel cargo containers. Of the $2 million cost, some $1.3 million came from a countywide surtax, $700,000 from Fire Rescue District funds.
North Port Police had offered possible leniency to those involved and who voluntarily came forward.
The damage was valued at more than $10,000, police said.
