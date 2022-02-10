NORTH PORT -- A man was arrested by Sarasota County deputies on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to light a woman on fire.
Aleksey Wurch, 54, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of battery.
Deputies responded to a residence in North Port around 10:46 p.m. on Tuesday. The address of the residence was redacted on the arrest report, per Marsy's Law.
The complaining witness told deputies that she had gotten into a verbal argument with Wurch, which escalated when he pushed her.
She further alleged, according to the report, that Wurch splashed her with vodka and grabbed a small blowtorch, "chasing (her) around the house yelling that he was going to set her on fire."
When deputies entered the house, according to the report, they reported seeing a "barrage" of food items — such as sausages — being thrown at someone inside the house.
Deputies were eventually able to locate Wurch, at which point he was placed in handcuffs and removed from the residence. The report alleged that Wurch "a distinct odor of alcohol coming from his person."
A second witness corroborated the complainant's version of events, and added that he also reached for a lighter before the blowtorch.
After reading Wurch a Miranda warning, he agreed to speak with deputies. He told them that he had been discussing relationship issues with the complainant, and alleged that she struck him first.
Wurch seemed to acknowledge some action on his part, but the sentence describing what he admitted to was redacted in the arrest report. He also denied using the blowtorch or threatening the complainant. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Sarasota County Jail.
Wurch's next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.