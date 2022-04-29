Police lights

BRADENTON - A North Port resident was killed early Friday while walking in downtown Bradenton. 

According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Bradenton woman was driving a sedan northbound at about 6 a.m. on U.S. 41 near the intersection of 55th Avenue in Bradenton. 

The North Port man, who was said to be 81-years-old, was attempting to cross the street "and entered the path" of the woman's vehicle, the report stated. 

He was struck by her car and later pronounced dead. 

"The crash investigation remains ongoing," the FHP reported.

