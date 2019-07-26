SARASOTA — A four-day operation ended in the arrests of 25 people from as far away as Jacksonville to Lake Worth on charges of using a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act, authorities said.

Operation Intercept VI was conducted by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office as an ongoing effort to protect area children "from online predators and human trafficking," the department said in a news release.

While some of the suspects arrived from more than 3 hours away — including a U.S. Navy chief petty officer slated to deploy the next day — 0many were from around the region, including Venice and Punta Gorda.

The suspects, according to the news release, responded to internet-based ads along with online apps and social media sites "to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations. One of the suspects rode a three-wheel bicycle to the home while in possession of cocaine and another brought with him two firearms and several narcotics."

"One man attempted to lure the child into his vehicle while several sent explicit photos and brought condoms with them," the news release stated.

“Unfortunately, the internet allows for easy and anonymous access to children by strangers who are hiding behind a computer screen," Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said in the news release. "That is why these operations are paramount to ensuring our most vulnerable population is safe and protected. The men arrested during this operation managed to blend into society and attempted to prey on children by developing a trust through promises to exploit them for sexual purposes."

Travis Deel, 39, Jacksonville, was set to deploy the day after he attempted to meet up with a child at the Sarasota County operation.

Those arrested and their charges include:

• Steven Aldacosta, 39, Sarasota: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Richard Antico, 32, Lake Worth: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Jose Ayala-Gil, 22, Sarasota: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Georgios Bakomihalis, 27, Wimauma: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Nicholas Bonito, 19, Bradenton: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Arthur Byrne, 28, Sarasota: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts, and possession of a MDMA.

• Azis Casanas-Ramos, 19, Sarasota: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Joseph Cate, 33, Bradenton: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Maxwell Crain-Perrault, 19, Bradenton: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Andrew Crose, 26, of the 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and violation of probation.

• Travis Deel, 39, Jacksonville: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and transmission of harmful material.

• Michael Doran, 28, Sarasota: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts; transmission of harmful materials; possession of cocaine and violation of probation.

• Jarred Durant, 25, Riverview: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and two counts of possession of a concealed firearm.

• Constantin Fota, 27, Lehigh Acres, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Christopher Hamilton, 54, Sarasota: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts; prostitution; commit to offer prostitution with transmission of HIV.

• Richard LaGace Sr., 65, Bradenton: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and transmission of harmful material.

• Omar Lazo, 22, Tampa: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Pedro Lopez-Garcia, 31, Palmetto: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts; three counts of transmission of harmful materials.

• Marcos Manuel-Juan, 23, Sarasota: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Michael McBee, 34, Bradenton: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Douglas Mutschler, 38, of the 1020 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act; travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and violation of probation stemming from charges in 2017 in Seminole County for travelling to meet a minor and unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

• Austin Patterson, 23, Bradenton: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Joshua Rector, 24, of the 1200 block of Cognac Drive, Punta Gorda: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Geovany Rodriguez, 27, Palmetto: use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Juan Vazquez, 19, Davenport: use of a computer to Solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts, and transmission of harmful material.

During a news conference, Knight urged parents to be watchful of apps and social media that their children may be using, including: Meetme, Grindr, Skout, Whatsapp, TikTok, Badoo, Bumble, Snapchat, Kik, Live.Me, Holla, Whisper, Ask.FM, Calculator% and Hot or Not.

“What's disturbing is that we can continue to do these (and) we have no control over the applications,” Knight said. “The best prevention is for the adults to know what's on the phones."

Knight added it is important to get educated, and that parents should go anywhere they can. One suggestion Knight had was to go through the service provider and ask for help.

“Get educated enough to make sure,” he said.

The operation was assisted by North Port Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Nathan Emery of the Department of Homeland Security said the department was committed to continuing to work with Sarasota County.

Emery is also concerned about the apps.

"Some of these applications are very cooperative," he said.

Knight wants to see regulation on the applications to prevent this from happening in the future.

The frequency has gone up in the 11 years I have been sheriff,” Knight said.

Knight said there is no remorse for those who are caught and the men typically try to run.

“It's really kind of sad,” Knight said. "They squeal like pigs when they get arrested."