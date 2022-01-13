NORTH PORT — Three women were arrested after allegedly throwing stolen bottles of perfume out on the highway during a high-speed chase on Tuesday.
North Port Police Department responded to a reported theft around 1:20 p.m. at a store on Tamiami Trail; the address was redacted under Marsy’s Law.
According to the arrest report, three suspects entered the store “wearing masks and carrying large tote bags.” The suspects then made for the perfume aisle of the store and loaded the bags with “high-dollar fragrances.”
“Once the three suspects loaded the bags, employees were alerted and multiple witnesses observed the subjects run out of the store and get into a grey Mazda SUV,” read the arrest report.
The vehicle’s license plate was covered up by a “tampon,” according to the report; however, a witness was able to remove the object and take a picture of the license plate to report it before the vehicle fled.
Officers managed to locate the Mazda driving north on Sumter Boulevard and began following the vehicle. The car was allegedly recorded going 80 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone; upon entering a 70 mph zone, the speed increased to 115 miles per hour.
During the pursuit, the vehicle began weaving between lanes without signaling and cutting off vehicles in traffic.
The pursuing officer also noted in the report that the vehicle’s occupants began to throw “multiple fragrance bottles and boxes” out onto the road, causing other vehicles to slow down to avoid hitting them.
The Mazda was eventually subjected to a traffic stop; three women were identified as occupants:
• Sheena Lenita Gordon, 37, of Fort Lauderdale
• Chasidy Bianca Walker, 31, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida
• Tamisha Laportia Kates, 32, of Lauderhill, Florida
The total cost of perfumes stolen from the store were estimated at $2,700. Brands found on the road include Miss Dior, Good Girl Carolina Herrera, and Kate Spade New York.
All three women were charged with one count each of grand theft of more than $750 and tampering with evidence. In addition, Gordon — who was in the driver’s seat when the car was stopped — was charged with one count of reckless driving. All three were transported to Sarasota County Jail.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s online arrest records, both Gordon and Walker were also processed for a warrant out of Broward County.
