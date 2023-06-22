Anthony Padilla Molina Jr.

Anthony Padilla Molina Jr.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

NORTH PORT — Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly luring and raping a minor.

Anthony Padilla Molina Jr., 23, of Port Charlotte, was charged with one count of sexual battery against a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.


   

frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments