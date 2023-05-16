NORTH PORT — A suspected rapist stabbed himself and threatened suicidal ideation when confronted by police Saturday, according to authorities.
Stephen Hudek, 60, is being held at Sarasota County for a number of sex crime charges — primarily sexual battery against a minor and sexual assault with a weapon — as well as charges of false imprisonment and resisting arrest with violence.
Despite the self-inflicted wound, officers allege Hudek continued to physically resist and attack them as he was transported to the hospital.
The North Port Police Department released Hudek's arrest report, detailing the allegations against him and the officers' perspective of his arrest.
An investigation in Hudek was opened after a woman contacted NPPD, alleging he had assaulted a teenager in her care. According to the report, the minor and Hudek had a friendly relationship and had even gone on fishing trips together.
Officers later interviewed the minor, who said the first instance of sexual battery happened on a fishing trip eight months ago.
The minor alleged Hudek gave them a pill that made it "hard ... to move, " according to the report, making the teenager feel like they were "floating in the air." While the minor was in this altered state, Hudek took them to a motel room and committed sexual abuse.
The most recent abuse occurred two months ago, according to the minor, who had been attempting to avoid Hudek over the past few weeks.
The minor also said Hudek had texted them repeatedly after the woman prevented another trip, threatening to kill himself if they did not meet again.
Several sections of the arrest report were redacted, including an emergency forensic interview and the planning of a meeting between Hudek and someone else.
According to the report, Hudek arrived at a gas station on Bobcat Trail and exited his vehicle. All the while, he was being observed by an NPPD detective.
When two detectives approached him, Hudek was allegedly "slow to respond" to commands to exit his vehicle. One of the detectives then grabbed his arm and pulled him to the vehicle's front.
Hudek then "spun away" and pulled a knife from his pants pocket, which he then held near both his head and the head of the arresting officer.
"The defendant was repeatedly ordered to to drop the knife, at which point he made a statement about killing himself," the report read. "The defendant then plunged the knife into his neck as the detectives tackled him."
The detectives then struggled with Hudek in the front seat of his car. The report indicates that two cycles of a Taser were deployed onto the suspect before he agreed to drop the knife.
As the detectives attempted to move him, Hudek allegedly began struggling again.
At one point, one of the detectives dropped their Taser and the suspect tried to arm himself with it; according to the report, they punched Hudek several times and tried to hold his hands down to get the device out of his control.
The suspect then dropped the Taser, with additional officers responding to help secure him. He allegedly continued to kick and struggle as he was placed in an ambulance, which then took him to a local hospital to treat his wounds.
Hudek is being held without bond at Sarasota County Jail. If convicted, the charge of sexual assault with a weapon carries a possible life sentence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.