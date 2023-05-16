Stephen Hudek

NORTH PORT — A suspected rapist stabbed himself and threatened suicidal ideation when confronted by police Saturday, according to authorities.

Stephen Hudek, 60, is being held at Sarasota County for a number of sex crime charges — primarily sexual battery against a minor and sexual assault with a weapon — as well as charges of false imprisonment and resisting arrest with violence.


   

