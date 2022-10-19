Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio

Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE - A North Port man was arrested in Charlotte County on Monday after he allegedly lured a minor for sexual acts in exchange for marijuana and nicotine.

Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio, 30, has been charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of sexual battery against a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation, using a computer to lure a minor, traveling to meet a minor after luring contact through computer, and child neglect without great bodily harm.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments