PORT CHARLOTTE - A North Port man was arrested in Charlotte County on Monday after he allegedly lured a minor for sexual acts in exchange for marijuana and nicotine.
Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio, 30, has been charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of sexual battery against a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation, using a computer to lure a minor, traveling to meet a minor after luring contact through computer, and child neglect without great bodily harm.
He is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on $1.25 million total bond.
The arrest was announced in an online news release on Wednesday, where Sheriff Bill Prummell praised both Charlotte County deputies and the FBI for their work in the investigation.
"This is disgusting activity from an adult and every parents worst nightmare. Parents, please, make sure you are aware of the dangers lurking online and on mobile apps,” Prummell said in the release.
The investigation began after a woman in the Port Charlotte area contacted CCSO. She told deputies that her teenaged daughter had been sneaking out of the house several times.
At one point, the mother turned her daughter's phone over to deputies and granted them permission to search its app data.
According to CCSO, deputies discovered a "recent string of messages" with a man who offered to trade "vapes, nicotine, and marijuana edibles" in exchange for sex acts instead of cash.
Deputies identified Colon-Ocasio as the suspect, based on the account's username and photos.
"The man requested nude photos of the girl and sent nude photos of himself to her," the press release read. "Additionally, he inquired if she was underage, which she confirmed in her response."
Interviews with the minor revealed that she had met the suspect approximately one year ago, and had been buying from him since then.
At this point, detectives contacted the FBI Task Force and set up a sting operation. A member of the task force posed as the juvenile and contacted Colon-Ocasio; he proposed a meeting to exchange sex acts for nicotine, as well as asking if the minor had any juvenile friends who would be willing to arrange similar deals.
A meeting was arranged; when Colon-Ocasio appeared there, he was then arrested.
CCSO further alleged that there was another minor in his vehicle at the meeting; the juvenile was not involved in the investigation, only being a passenger in his car. The other juvenile was picked up by her parents unharmed.
The news release also alleges that Colon-Ocasio began speaking before he could be read his Miranda rights, saying "My life is over, I lost everything," before invoking his right to an attorney.
Colon-Ocasio's court arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21.
