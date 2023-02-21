Christopher Davis

Christopher Evan Davis

NORTH PORT — Police arrested a Punta Gorda man on Sunday for allegedly stalking a woman with the aid of a fake social media profile in which he impersonated her.

Christopher Evan Davis, 42, has been charged with one count each of fraudulent impersonation, aggravated stalking, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and obstructing an officer without violence.


