NORTH PORT — Police arrested a Punta Gorda man on Sunday for allegedly stalking a woman with the aid of a fake social media profile in which he impersonated her.
Christopher Evan Davis, 42, has been charged with one count each of fraudulent impersonation, aggravated stalking, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and obstructing an officer without violence.
Authorities allege Davis used the fake profile with the woman's name and altered photos, with posts linking her to prostitution and illicit drug use.
The North Port Police Department began investigating Davis in December, after the alleged victim reported him for harassing text messages and voicemail.
According to the arrest report for the case, the woman also provided screenshots of a profile she believed Davis created.
The profile included references to her real job, as well as fabricated posts of her soliciting prostitution, using illicit narcotics and praising Davis.
In one edited photo, the alleged victim appeared to hold a Social Security card to the screen and ask visitors what the number meant — an apparent insult to the woman's intelligence.
Police subsequently tracked the internet protocol address of the fake profile. The data led to a house on Fergus Lane in Punta Gorda, where Davis lived with his mother.
A civil injunction was served to Davis at that address Feb. 9, restricting him from interacting with the alleged victim and forbidding him from continuing to run any fake profile with her name and likeness.
Officers checked on the fake profile on Feb. 14, and found that multiple postings had been made since the injunction was served. A warrant was subsequently issued for Davis' arrest.
Police also spoke with Davis' mother, who provided an unsworn verbal statement.
According to the arrest report, she told them Davis was suffering from multiple mental health issues and had not been taking his prescribed medications.
She also alleged both Davis and the alleged victim had been posting derogatory messages about each other online.
Davis was located Sunday, walking on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 75.
According to his arrest report, Davis told officers he was walking to the next exit to get help after his vehicle broke down. He refused assistance from the responding officer, and also refused to identify himself twice before cooperating.
When told it was not legal for pedestrians to walk on the highway shoulder, Davis allegedly ignored the officer and asked for the statute citation.
Davis was ultimately arrested on the obstruction charge and transported to a local hospital, after he claimed to be short of breath and coming off a recent hospitalization for cardiac issues.
After he was medically cleared, he was transported to Sarasota County Jail. From there, the warrant for the stalking related charges was served.
Davis is being held at the jail on $9,510 total bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.
