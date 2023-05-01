NORTH PORT — A Sarasota man was arrested last week for allegedly committing a sex act at a local park while children were nearby.
Ronald David Peacock, 64, has been charged with one count each of lewd and lascivious exhibition and resisting arrest without violence.
The North Port Police Department posted about Peacock's arrest in a social media post on Monday.
Peacock was arrested by members of NPPD's Special Enforcement Team on April 26 at Dallas White Park.
Authorities said a woman witnessed Peacock committing the act at the park's pavilion while she was visiting the park with her children. She later told police that he had been startled when her family passed by and dressed himself back quickly again.
She called 911 about the situation and told police he was leaving the pavilion on a bike, according to Peacock's arrest report.
The SET officers made contact with Peacock, who claimed he had been eating and drinking before riding his bike.
The report alleged Peacock became "irritated" with questioning and attempted to ride away on his bike, despite warnings he was being detained for questioning.
According to the report, an officer grabbed Peacock's foot as he was getting on his bike. Peacock then allegedly "locked his arms up" and unsuccessfully attempted to prevent himself from being placed in handcuffs.
The suspect also complained of back pain, for which he was sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment and then cleared to be sent to Sarasota County Jail.
Officers also said they found video evidence corroborating the caller's report.
"At the conclusion of the investigation, the act was confirmed on surveillance video at the park," the post read.
Peacock is being held on $10,500 total bond, with a future court appearance schedule for June 9.
