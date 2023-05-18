NORTH PORT — Authorities allege a suspect grabbed a police officer’s Taser while it was being used on him Tuesday.
Zachary John Carpenter, 28, is charged with one count each of depriving an officer of a protective or communication device; resisting arrest with violence; possession of firearm ammunition by convicted felon; and trafficking amphetamine.
According to his arrest report, Carpenter physically resisted four North Port Police Department officers trying to hold him for a search after a traffic stop.
The traffic stop was conducted on the driver of a car that Carpenter was the passenger in. According to the report, the driver’s vehicle had an active “seize tag” order due to license suspension.
During the stop, the driver consented to a search of the vehicle. Officers subsequently alleged to have found several marijuana cigarettes and rounds of ammunition for both a handgun and a shotgun.
One officer in the report, a member of NPPD’s Special Enforcement Team, noted he was familiar with Carpenter from previous interactions. He stated Carpenter allegedly was known to use firearms, in spite of a previous conviction, and to sell narcotics.
Officers attempted to perform a search of Carpenter, when he allegedly pulled away and refused to cooperate.
Four officers were eventually able to tackle Carpenter to the ground, attempting to place him in handcuffs. As they did so, Carpenter allegedly tucked his arms into his chest and tried to keep officers from seizing a pack of cigarettes.
While trying to place Carpenter in handcuffs, the report stated, officers struck the suspect several times with “negative results for compliance.”
One of the officers attempted to use a Taser on Carpenter. The report indicates that this led to a brief moment of “compliance” before Carpenter himself grabbed it and “rendered it ineffective.”
After initial refusal to follow orders, Carpenter eventually let the device go after its electric cycle completed; the officer subsequently took it back.
Carpenter continued to struggle as he was placed in handcuffs, according to the report, with another Taser cycle deployed to make him comply.
Officers examined and texted the cigarette pack Carpenter had been holding. The report alleges the pack contained a plastic bag with a “clear crystal substance” inside, which later tested positive for amphetamines.
Carpenter was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment, and then to Sarasota County Jail. He is being held on $20,500 total bond, with his next court appearance set for June 30.
Carpenter’s arrest is the second time within the past week that a suspect has allegedly been able to grab a Taser belonging to a North Port Police officer.
Over the weekend, a man accused of sexual battery was arrested by NPPD after a brief physical struggle. During that encounter, the suspect allegedly stabbed himself in the neck and grabbed an officer’s Taser after it fell during the struggle.
The suspect was also brought to the hospital for treatment of his wounds before being transferred to Sarasota County Jail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.