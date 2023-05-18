Zachary John Carpenter

NORTH PORT — Authorities allege a suspect grabbed a police officer’s Taser while it was being used on him Tuesday.

Zachary John Carpenter, 28, is charged with one count each of depriving an officer of a protective or communication device; resisting arrest with violence; possession of firearm ammunition by convicted felon; and trafficking amphetamine.


   

