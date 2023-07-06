David Andrew Bunn

David Andrew Bunn

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

NORTH PORT — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly shot a woman who rejected his advances Tuesday.

David Andrew Bunn, 36, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.


   

Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments