NORTH PORT — Police arrested a North Port teen connected with car burglaries, theft and arson.
In two cases, the cars were gutted by fire, apparently set by the burglars.
Investigators interviewed a 14-year-old on March 17, charged him Tuesday with burglary and second-degree arson, both felonies punishable with fines and/or jail.
The teen was released to his parents, a police spokesperson said.
He was listed as a student at Triad Alternative School in Sarasota.
On March 10, the Jockey Club area of North Port was hit by a rash of vehicle burglaries, police reported. Property and cash were taken. On two of these burglaries, cars were set ablaze, with at least one a total loss.
“Our teams canvassed the area and gathered all possible evidence,” spokesperson Josh Taylor said, with detectives establishing the 14-year-old boy as a potential suspect.
“This was a very dangerous situation,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stated in a news release. “Something could have gotten even more out of control. I am grateful for the dedication of our detectives and officers to get to the bottom of this before someone got hurt. I hope the young man gets the help he needs.”
Phone the North Port Police Department with further information on the fires or any crime, 941-429-7300 or use the “Police Tip” button by downloading the North RePort app.
