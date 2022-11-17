NORTH PORT - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed two teenagers in North Port.
The wreck was reported by North Port Police Department about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday and took place near the area of northbound lanes of Sumter Boulevard and Lorri Circle, according to a Thursday morning report from North Port authorities.
According to North Port police, a 2010 Honda Accord was being driven when it crashed into a retention pond in the area. Two people were in the vehicle and later pronounced dead.
"An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with NPFD. Efforts to pull the entrapped occupants were not successful," North Port Police stated in a news release.
A tow truck "quickly" responded and pulled the vehicle from the waterway. North Port Fire Rescue officials pronounced the occupants dead at the scene at 10:52 p.m.
The driver was identified as 17-years-old; the passenger was identified as 16-years-old. No other information on their identity was released.
"The investigation shows the vehicle entered the curve at a high rate of speed," the news release stated. "The vehicle lost traction and entered a slide. The vehicle then vaulted off the bridge railing sending it airborne to it final rest on its roof in the pond."
The area is in curves along Sumter Boulevard before it reaches Interstate 75.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," the news release stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.