NORTH PORT — An alleged rapist was arrested Saturday after a woman fled his car and sought aid from a stranger, according to authorities.
Joseph Manuel Torres III, 48, has been charged with sexual battery, domestic battery and false imprisonment by the North Port Police Department.
According to the arrest report, officers were called to a Maureen Avenue residence. The caller said that a woman they did not know arrived at their house, with a visible injury on her forehead.
Officers made contact with the woman and transported her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. The arrest report noted her injuries included a "golf ball sized welt" on her forehead with red abrasions, a "dark colored bruise" on her left arm, and "minor redness" on the back of her left leg.
Speaking through a Spanish language service, officers interviewed the woman about what had happened to her.
The arrest report stated that she had been staying with Torres, who she claimed recently moved to North Port from Sarasota.
The woman told the officers that she and Torres had gotten into an argument Friday night while she was at his new house.
"This is your last day," he allegedly told her.
When Torres allegedly asked to go through her phone, she said she turned the phone off and hid it.
At that point, according to the complainant, Torres physically assaulted her, tore off her clothes, and forced her into sexual intercourse. She said that she stayed overnight with him out of fear of what he would do if she tried to leave.
On that Saturday, the woman said that Torres drove her to work and stayed at the jobsite during her shift to allegedly keep an eye on her.
When Torres drove her back home, he stopped at a gas station and left her in the car alone. That was when the complainant said she took the opportunity to escape and sought out a local resident, who called 911.
Officers attempted to locate Torres through controlled phone calls multiple times before he was located and arrested.
Torres is being held at Sarasota County Jail on $400,500 total bond.
He has also been additionally charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while his license has been suspended or revoked, according to court documents.
