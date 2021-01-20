NORTH PORT — An unemployed North Port woman was charged Tuesday with several felonies relating to an alleged kidnapping, robbery and stabbing that left the victim with minor wounds.
Arianna M. Roberti, 33, reportedly argued with the victim at a North Port home, punched her and threatened the woman's life, police said.
“You're gonna join them,” Roberti told the victim as the pair looked a portrait of the woman's dead parents, according to police.
Roberti, in that assault, reportedly used a steak knife that cut the victim's hand, police reported.
The pair then drove to a North Port Bank of America branch, where Roberti forced the woman to withdraw nearly $600 in cash from an automated teller machine, police reported.
The victim later reported Roberti had used a knife to threaten her in the trip to the bank, the blade poking but not penetrating, according to the police report.
The pair ended up at the Tamiami Trail Walmart sometime around 5 p.m. Thursday when a fight inside the car ensued. The victim was cut again, then ran behind the Walmart.
Police responded, found the victim and she was transported to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital emergency center in North Port.
Officers found Roberti in a red Volkswagen in the Walmart parking lot, cash and a knife nearby. She was arrested, charged with robbery with a weapon, assault, kidnapping and aggravated battery. She was held without bond in the Sarasota County jail.
The victim's knife wounds were stitched and she was released, police said.
Roberti could receive 30 years to life in prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge.
