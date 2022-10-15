featured Cops: Woman blacks out; car hits Wells Fargo bank in North Port Staff Report Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT - A woman parking her car at the Wells Fargo bank Friday at Biscayne Drive and U.S. 41 crashed into the building, North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.The driver "advised she blacked out while parking and subsquently struck the building with her car," he said."She was transported with reportedly minor injuries," Taylor said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now North Port woman charged with DUI manslaughter in July crash North Port man faces hit-and-run charges in bike crash Boys & Girls Club facilities hit in North Port, Englewood Wellen Park de-annexation back in play Cops: Woman blacks out; car hits Wells Fargo bank in North Port Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port woman charged with DUI manslaughter in July crash North Port man faces hit-and-run charges in bike crash Boys & Girls Club facilities hit in North Port, Englewood Wellen Park de-annexation back in play Cops: Woman blacks out; car hits Wells Fargo bank in North Port
