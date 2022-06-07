NORTH PORT — Police arrested a 63-year-old Port Charlotte woman, accusing her of using her dead husband's contracting license to continue his business for up to a year after he died.
Doreen Heneault, of the 14400 block of Palmer Avenue, is facing charges of conducting construction without a license, according to court records released Tuesday.
She is also accused of using a notary stamp issued to another person for filing her paperwork in an attempt "to defraud the State of Florida," according to an email statement from Josh Taylor, spokesperson for North Port Police.
In all, she is facing 22 felony charges, police reported.
Police received a report April 4 that Heneault was operating as a contractor in the Wellen Park area of North Port without a license.
Detectives found that Heneault's husband, Glenn Heneault, died April 29, 2020.
"Since that time, his spouse, Doreen, has continued business and did not report Glenn's death to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation as required," detectives reported.
Detectives found a March 26, 2001 letter from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation granting Doreen Heneault emergency registration to continue or complete jobs that were in progress.
"As of this time, it is unknown which projects were included in this request," the detective reported.
Detectives also spoke to a woman who had been an employee of Doreen Heneault for about a year and was a notary public. The detective learned Doreen Heneault had access to the woman's notary stamp, and that it had gone missing.
The detective also examined documents with that stamp on it.
"It should be noted that the tow documents located up to this point have two very different signatures, attempting to forge" the woman's signature, the detective reported.
When detectives showed the woman contracts with her stamp and a signature, the woman told the officers the signature was not hers.
Police interviewed Heneault who answered some questions that were redacted from the arrest report. She also said she wanted to get legal advice before answering questions about the notary stamp and the signatures.
