NORTH PORT — A Port Charlotte woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kicking a police officer out of a stopped ambulance.
Barbara Winslow, 46, had previously been stopped by North Port police officers and was being transported for medical treatment, according to the arrest report released Wednesday.
The officer who had conducted the traffic stop on Winslow on Tuesday was riding in the ambulance with her, along with a second officer who arrived in a support role.
The North Port Police Department alleges that Winslow was in an "uncooperative, combative state" and began to bang her head against a surface to get the ambulance to stop while it was driving to a nearby hospital.
The ambulance subsequently stopped midway through the route, near the intersection of Tamiami Trail and South Cranberry Boulevard.
In online arrest records, there is no indication that Winslow was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or with any charge prior to her encounter with police in the ambulance.
According to the report, Winslow then became "fixated" on the second officer, repeatedly yelling at her. Several statements Winslow allegedly said to the officer were redacted in the text of the report, to avoid identifying the complaining witness officer.
The officer then attempted to get out of the ambulance in an effort to calm Winslow down. When she did, Winslow allegedly broke free from her stretcher restraints and physically kicked the officer in her lower back.
The force of the blow allegedly "propelled" the officer out of the ambulance, though she is noted to have landed on her feet albeit with some pain in her lower back and hips.
The officer was transported from the scene and received treatment at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Winslow was subsequently charged with one count of battery against a police officer. She is currently being held at Sarasota County Jail on no bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.