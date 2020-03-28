NORTH PORT — The coronavirus isn't silencing us, but it has changed how our words move about.
Because of how disease contamination works, Studio A at North Port's community radio station, for instance, has one broadcaster and a technician, both safely spaced from one another.
The regular set up at WKDW-FM 97.5, an ABC Radio affiliate and internet radio service (streaming on kdwradio.com), is a beehive of show hosts or those getting interviewed, office help, friends and technicians — all volunteers.
Its 46 show hosts and radio programs of every genre reach more than 50 countries and some 27,000 IP or unique web addresses.
And while streaming programs still go out, the yellow building off Tamiami Trail is silent now as everyone isolates themselves. Only the station manager and an occasional visitor are in the place.
“The support we're getting is incredible,” said R.J. Malloy, who is also executive director and WKDW-FM 97.5's life blood. “Nobody wanted to stop the music.”
The coronavirus has created the same story at Common Grounds, a live performance cooperative next door in the yellow building.
Normally festive with patrons and their BYOB, Common Grounds is for amateur musicians and travelling bands, storytellers and poets. They perform Wednesdays for Open Mic Night, for example. There are live events Fridays and Saturdays as well. The place is generally packed, the hat passed to help locals and the troubadours passing through town.
Again, closed doors. But technology keeps the music going, musicians performing live at Common Grounds, for example. Only they're positioned away from one another. And the board operator works safely in isolation. Some performances also stream on Facebook Live. You watch or listen from the safety of "social-distancing."
“It works really, really well,” Malloy said.
