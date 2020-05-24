North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Rain likely. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.