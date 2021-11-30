Correction Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Barhydt was incorrectly identified as a Cedar Grove homeowners association board member in a Nov. 29 Daily Sun story. Mr. Barhydt is a former board member. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now North Port to sell drug house: Proceeds to city's forfeiture fund Woman, 103, dies following North Port crash Laundrie attorney: Brian's parents learn cause of death was suicide, gunshot to the head Police: North Port man had child porn on computer North Porters argue over golf carts, city sets limits in some areas Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port to sell drug house: Proceeds to city's forfeiture fund Woman, 103, dies following North Port crash Laundrie attorney: Brian's parents learn cause of death was suicide, gunshot to the head Police: North Port man had child porn on computer North Porters argue over golf carts, city sets limits in some areas Calendar
