NORTH PORT — Costco, the buy-in-bulk national retail chain, is targeting land in Wellen Park for a future location.
The planned store, with an area for gas pumps, will be near the future roundabout coming in at Tamiami Trail and Mezzo Drive.
"I can confirm that the city’s team met with the applicant about a week ago for a pre-application meeting and reviewed the attached preliminary site plan that was provided," said Jason Bartolone, North Port's public information officer. "Nothing further has been submitted to date."
The site plan submitted shows a 157,000-square-foot warehouse and a 240-square-foot fuel kiosk to the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Mezzo Drive.
Wellen Park developers could not confirm status of negotiations on Friday.
"Wellen Park does not disclose our discussions and/or the status of any negotiations we may be having with third parties until such time that an agreement has been executed and we have been granted permission to disclose by the buyer, or the deal closes," said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park in an email to The Daily Sun.
"I can share that we have recently closed on the sale of two land parcels in that area, Bayside Pet Resort and Millennium Physician Group, which we are very excited about, as well as a 200-unit age-restricted apartment complex."
Costco company officials could not be reached for comment.
Costco has a retail warehouse at Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trail. Other Costco stores are in Bradenton and Fort Myers.
There is no Costco in Charlotte County; however, its competitors have a presence. Sam's Club has had a store in the Murdock area for about 30 years. BJ's Warehouse is in the process of building a store in Murdock this year as well.
