PC crowd

Council Chambers were nearly full in March when the Planning Commission considered a proposed amendment to the Milano planned unit development that would open the door to the construction of a shopping center along Laurel Road. The matter will be before the City Council Tuesday.

VENICE — It's rare that a City Council meeting has to be extended to a second day. It's even rarer to plan that one will.

But Venice City Clerk Kelly Michaels warned the Council last week that next Tuesday's meeting likely won't be concluded that day.


   
