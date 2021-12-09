SARASOTA — Pete Emrich visited his first Sarasota Council of Governments meeting as North Port's mayor.
That event Thursday featured administrators and board members with Sarasota County, its school board, Longboat Key, Venice, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and North Port. The purpose was each jurisdiction updating its members. It was held in Sarasota at school district offices.
That 90-minute meeting, which Emrich attended with North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher, “was exciting," he said.
"It's good for others to see that North Port is about growth," Emrich said. "And it's a Reader's Digest version of what's happening in the other communities.”
The Council of Governments hearing was low-key, with leadership ticking off facts and figures in one of Florida's fastest growing counties, which it was learned Thursday had surpassed 434,000 in population.
The one sour note Thursday was the soaring cost and the lack of affordable housing in Sarasota County, the group agreed.
Attending the session with Emrich and Fletcher, were Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod, Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown, Sarasota County School Board Chair Jane Goodwin, Longboat Key Mayor Ken Schneier, Venice Assistant City Manager James Clinch, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen, Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board Chair Sharon Wetzler DePeters, and Longboat Key Support Services Director Carolyn Brown.
Those facts included:
• The Venice-based drinkware company Tervis locating a fulfillment center in North Port.
• Sarasota County will surpass 50,000 building permits this year, some 150,000 inspections.
• A regional emergency management exercise is planned for May.
• Sarasota County's mobility-on-demand program in its third month had exceeded 9,500 riders.
• Longboat Key will enact a noise ordinance partly prompted by loud boaters, the city's Mayor Ken Schneier said.
• The Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice had opened in November, with a baby born that first day.
• The Sarasota County School Board will enact a code for public speakers.
“We do want to hear (people),” board Chair Jane Goodwin said. “But we do want them to be civil.”
The school district in the next five years is planning a K-8 and a new high school at Wellen Park, a series of neighborhoods, the Atlanta Braves complex and the new Downtown Wellen Park development in North Port.
“Jerome, you made the right decision,” Goodwin said as she welcomed the new North Port city manager to his first Council of Governments meeting — and to Florida.
Fletcher had recently left a senior administrator's position in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.