NORTH PORT — A local balloon professional has been chosen to create a "Balloon Wonderland for Wish Kids" in Orlando.
Robin Bosma, owner of Balloons By Robin, has been selected as part of a team of international Balloon Professionals, to create a giant immersive balloon wonderland sponsored by balloon manufacturer Qualatex and using over 300,000 balloons for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando.
It all started Friday.
"We are going to begin with making the framework and we will work all week long to complete it by Friday," Bosma said, aiming for July 15. The display will be open July 15.
Using her balloon skills she has developed over the last 32 years, Bosma will be part of creating several fantastical themed areas such as Toyland, the Enchanted Forest and Under the Sea in an area of nearly 30,000 square feet, with displays towering as high as 24 feet in height.
All the work is to support critically ill children from all over the world — providing the families with joyful moments that can lead to lasting memories, transforming the happiness into hope.
"I will be one of 400 balloon professionals working on the display," Bosma said. "We will have five very intense days of creating, inflating and assembling. There will be balloon animals — dinosaurs, caterpillars, horses and other decor — I can't wait to see their faces and their smiles. It's gonna be cool."
Bosma was certified in Michigan as a balloon artist 32 years ago. She lived in California for 10 years before recently relocating to North Port.
"I came to visit friends here and bought a place within a week," she said.
Bosma thought about starting a balloon business after throwing a 16th birthday party for her daughter. Then, they threw a larger party for her daughter's best friend, and the idea grew from there.
"We thought it was so much fun I decided to do it as a business."
She had a storefront location in Michigan for years. Now she works out of her home in North Port.
"We are just beginning our adventure here in Florida," Bosna said. "We've done a few projects so far - some birthday parties and also some for Veterans and the boat club. The Orlando project will be one of the largest ones I have done. I think it's one of the largest ones on record. The idea is to give these children and their families a vacation they will not forget."
The balloons will be on display and open to the public on Saturday, July 16. For tickets, go to www.gktw .org and search for "balloon wonderland."
Pam Landwirth, CEO of Give Kids the World, praised Bosma in a news release.
"What an amazing event this is, Robin is going to be part of creating many iconic pieces from our Give Kids the World Village in this gigantic balloon display," Landwirth stated. "We are so grateful for their support of ‘Give Kids the World’, demonstrating how the joy of balloons can make a difference to the lives of so many."
Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, nonprofit "storybook" resort in central Florida. Children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations.
For more information, call 925-808-1564.
