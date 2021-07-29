NORTH PORT — A husband and wife face armed robbery charges, accused of holding up a North Port woman at gunpoint in front of her home.
The woman told police that even though the man was wearing a ski mask as he pointed a gun at her and demanded money, she knew who he was from work.
She also said she knew the wife, who grabbed her from behind in a bear hug during the robbery, the report states.
Tami Crowder, 30, and Tad D. Johnson, 34, are each charged with armed robbery and second-degree petty larceny, according to reports released Thursday by the North Port Police Department. The couple live on the 4600 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port.
A woman had called police at 3:04 a.m. Monday, saying she'd been robbed at her home on the 500 block of Gallatin Lane.
She said Crowder had called, asking to come over because she was "having marital problems," the report states.
Crowder parked her gold Lexus on the alleged victim's grass.
"It was later determined Crowder set up the victim to walk out to a vehicle to look at something inside the car," wrote Madison Heid, spokesperson for the NPPD. "They looked at some bags in Tami's car," the report states.
As the two women walked back toward the house, Johnson, "wearing all black" including a ski mask, "emerged from the shadows, and pointed a handgun at the victim," according to the report.
The woman said she knew Tad Johnson, because "she had worked with Tad in the past. The victim met Tami and Tad earlier this year," the report states.
As Johnson threatened the woman, Crowder came from behind with a bear hug, the report states. While the woman was pinned down, Johnson grabbed her purse and ran off.
Meanwhile, the woman was able to break Crowder's hold.
"Crowder chased the victim back to the house, but the victim was able to lock the door before she could get in," Heid said.
Crowder and Johnson drove off.
Police later found Crowder and Johnson in the Lexus at their house, and stopped them for questioning. They provided conflicting details, but probable cause existed for arrest. Police also found items belonging to the victim and a handgun in a search of the house.
Crowder remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bond. Johnson was held on a $250,000 bond.
Note: While the NPPD report indicates the two are married, Johnson's jail booking sheet lists him as single with his address as the 1300 block of River Lane, Englewood.
