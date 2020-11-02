NORTH PORT — Katy McBrayer was a mess. Charged with a series of crimes relating to drug issues and poor choices at age 15, the Sarasota teen was going to jail.
Getting out of that hole likely would take years … if ever, she later understood.
But then a police officer referred her to the Teen Court of Sarasota Inc., a program where troubled kids such as Katy go before their peers in a courtroom setting.
Those peers, high school kids volunteering, empathetic or interested in the legal profession, act as a Teen Court prosecutor, bailiff, clerk and defense lawyers, or as jurors assign consequences for the teen with problems. Those penalties can be community services, becoming a Teen Court volunteer. An adult lawyer acts as judge in these matters.
McBrayer in her time was also given tours of the Salvation Army, the county morgue, the jail and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
At the county jail, in fact, the lecturing officer described a troubled girl much like McBrayer. That officer then produced the deceased girl's cremated remains in a box; his own daughter. Morgue doctors discussed how many teens died prematurely, and hospital staff talked about the regular trauma teens underwent.
That introduction changed McBrayer's path. Today, she is Katy McBrayer-Lynch, vice president of the Teen Court of Sarasota County board of directors, and the wife of a local police officer. In her private life, she will broker real estate sales of some $25 million this year, she added.
“I was a little wild one,” McBrayer-Lynch, 34, admitted. “Teen Court was the best program ever, it gave me purpose, saved my life.”
Teen Court of Sarasota County, a nonprofit, works with North Port kids. Some 563 teens, or clients, were in the program in 2019; 329 so far this year. And like modern life, COVID-19 had impacted things.
But not all of it is bad, said Heather Todd, Teen Court's executive director, as participants can report in from anywhere now. The virtual platform was surprisingly adaptable, Todd said … for the kids.
“They took right to it,” she said of peer volunteers and clients in the Teen Court program. “I would not have thought that.”
Teen Court dates to the 1980s. It was created to keep first-timers and others with minor offenses such as fighting, loitering, bullying and lesser criminal behavior, sometimes involving alcohol and drugs, from court and a paper trail that could torpedo their lives.
Schools, police and even parents will refer troublemakers, or “good kids who make poor choices,” Todd said, “and get off track. (Teen Court) is the best example of the prevention side, rather than intervention.”
The catch is once accepted, the client must fess up, explain the circumstances of his or her behavior … and then undergo a “jury” trial of peers.
These other teens, who are awarded community service hours toward graduation, examine that person's crimes, evaluate what happened, then the jury determines the punishment. Adult case managers eyeball the clients to ensure compliance. The program has other facets to help client families and others in a bind, Todd said.
Ultimately, clients making the program work are rewarded with a legal dismissal of his or her offense.
A social worker with the program for 22 years, Todd said untold kids in the program steered themselves in a new direction upon completion. She can tick off a list of lawyers, professionals and others now volunteering or donating time or resources to the Teen Court program as a result of their experiences, she said.
The program's recidivism or backsliding number is about 7%, which compares to about 40% in a criminal court setting, Todd added.
“It changes lives,” she said. “If I was ever down, I'd want someone to help me up too.”
Former North Port City Commissioner Chris Hanks had served on the Teen Court of Sarasota County board. He just received an award for his time with the program.
“Am I proud, gosh yeah,” he said about participating. “It keeps kids out of the juvenile system.”
Teen Court of Sarasota County Inc. plays out every other Wednesday in North Port. But due to privacy restraints, only interested parties are invited to join the virtual proceedings.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
