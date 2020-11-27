NORTH PORT — Patti Towne came tree hunting.
The Port Charlotte woman was, in fact, the first Christmas tree buyer Friday at St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church. The North Port parish had sold them for years, and Towne was first in line as volunteers unloaded fir trees wrapped in netting from a tractor-trailer.
“Because they're gorgeous,” she said when questioned why travel so far to retrieve one. “We love it.”
Selling Christmas trees is the church's biggest yearly fundraiser. Again, the coronavirus had threatened even that tradition. Would fear end it, church leadership wondered. But the calls flooded in this week, said Leslie Daniels, a churchwarden fielding those anxious regulars.
“People were concerned,” he said Friday amid a sleepy breeze infused with pine. Workers were digging holes for the fir trees, placing them upright and watering the holes. “And when they asked, we told them yes! Yes … we're here.”
St. Nathaniel's opened along South Biscayne Drive in the 1960s. Many of its parishioners were snowbirds or former Yankees holding with Christmas trees at the holidays. So its leaders mated that tradition with an important fundraiser, shipping trees from mostly North Carolina, said the Rev. Andrea Hayden, or Mother Rose, priest at the Episcopal church.
“Miracle trees,” she said, “for those living in isolation or fear from the coronavirus … miracle trees spread joy.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.