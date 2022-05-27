CPR for the soul, North Port targets mental-health stigmas

NORTH PORT — It's like CPR for the soul.
North Port's city staff have trained in mental health first aid, which has volunteers spotting co-workers in distress, interacting with them, connecting that person with professional help, if it's decided.
It's a preventative tool paid by the city's health provider. The program is partly about suicide prevention, as North Port had endured several such deaths in recent years, including a police officer and a middle-schooler recently.
In response to the student's death, North Port hosted a workshop in April. An officer died by suicide the next day.
Dawn Shorter, the city's Safety and Wellness coordinator, shared what a mental health first aid volunteer does along with details of the program. She said an outside vendor initially trained city workers from a variety of departments.
"It was during this training that not only was the importance of this topic realized, but also in order to offer this training to all city employees and remain fiscally responsible in the utilization of our (Aetna) provided wellness funds, it would be beneficial to have internal instructors licensed," Shorter said.
The city now has three staff members licensed to conduct the training. They hold monthly trainings and 35 city workers are certified in mental health first aid, she said.
“Much like the role of a person certified in first aid, a mental health first-aider, or MHFA, learns the skills to assess a situation for risk or harm, approach an individual that may be experiencing a mental-health challenge or crisis, and the skills to render aid until a professional is able to take over," she said. "Just as performing CPR on a person experiencing a medial challenge or crisis, once the individual is in the care of a professional, the first-aider’s role may potentially end at that point."
The MHFA doesn't diagnose or treat disorders, Shorter said. But if they initially assist, and the person involved wants them as part of "their journey to recovery," the MHFA can chose to be a part of it, she said.
Right now, the trainers are focused on city staff. But, she noted, that could change down the line.
“Our vision for this program, as time progresses, is to lead by example beyond the work walls; educating and equipping our employees with the tools, skills, confidence and ability to break the stigma surrounding mental health and remove the fear of an individual to ask for help," she said.
Shorter said the program is new but there are workers interested in becoming MHFAs. She said the program may be "one good thing to come out of this pandemic."
“Programs like this are no longer being ignored or considered irrelevant in the workplace," she said. "I can’t speak to any specific trends, but mental well-being has been the topic of many well attended and well presented seminars and summits that I have personally attended.”
