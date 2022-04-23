NORTH PORT — Cranberry Elementary School students are learning about the importance of pollination as part of Earth Day celebration.
Science lab teacher Laura Kemble received a Sarasota Green Group Bee Smart kit in March and was able to incorporate the curriculum into her established school garden program.
Each kit contained 10 lesson plans, worksheets, handouts, project supplies and seeds for pollinator-friendly plants.
"In recognition of Earth Day celebrations, we are celebrating by taking action to protect the planet’s pollinators," Kemble said. "People often take bees, butterflies and other pollinators for granted, but they play a vital role in our food supply and pollinator populations have steadily declined over the last three decades."
First- through fifth-graders in science lab class get assignments in the garden each day of the week, including planting, picking, watering and pulling weeds.
"The lesson is for the students to work together with a desired goal of harvesting from the garden and trying and tasting the fresh vegetables," Kemble said. "Some teachers cook what we grow in the classroom for all to taste. Some kids eat the vegetables right after picking them."
Students are also able to see the results of their work by enjoying watermelon on warm days, beans, tomatoes and squash. Cucumbers, herbs and a variety of cabbage and lettuce are also grown in the garden twice a year.
The garden itself has a 5-foot fence to deter rodents, but some still make their way inside.
"The bunnies have taken all of our beans so far this year it seems," Kemble said.
The seeds are planted in 6 foot by 6 foot containers at the school garden.
"I found some peppers," first-grade gardener Katelyn Moulton shouted as she was harvesting plants the day before Earth Day.
The mulch and irrigation system was donated through grants and installed by North Port Lowe's staff.
"We are very grateful for all the donations we've received," Kemble said. "We also received plants from the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension outreach and we've been awarded some grants as well."
This is the fifth year Kemble has planted a garden at the school.
Kemble has emphasized her curriculum this spring on the flowers that attract bees.
"The flowers attract bees that make honey and they move on to fertilize the cucumbers, tomatoes and herbs and they understand the life cycle."
Danielle Gallagher, vice president of for marketing for Sarasota Green Group, said the company covers the cost of the kits and gets them to teachers who already have established school gardens or are looking to create a school garden program for their students.
Sarasota Green Group hosts a project called Pollinator Partnership, a national nonprofit to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators through their Bee Smart School Garden Kit education program.
"We want to keep everything organic, so we are happy to donate non-chemical pesticides to each of the schools with a garden," Gallagher said.
