NORTH PORT— Cranberry Elementary School is hosting a 5K run Saturday to raise funds to build a track on campus.
This is the second year they are holding the event.
It will cost the school approximately $35,000 for a 6-foot-wide asphalt track approximately a quarter-mile long.
Cranberry Elementary has a running club, which was started and organized by teachers and parent volunteers. The “Cougar Racers” are in their fourth year and continuing to grow in membership, said Cranberry Elementary Volunteer Coordinator Kristin Padalik. This year they have 100 members from third up to fifth grade. The Cougar Racers practice three days a week.
“An all-weather track would be ideal, but the cost is astronomical, unfortunately,” said Padalik.
Last year, the race raised $6,000 in funds. This year Padalik said they are well on their way to passing that figure.
Pricing for registration is based on age of the participant. Registration is $20 for ages 13 and under, and $30 for ages 14 and above.
Registration may be done the day of the event. Day of sign ups are $35 for adults and $25 for children.
The registration fee includes long-sleeve T-Shirts for the first 300 people to sign up and a race bib with a timing chip.
Food and refreshments will be available post-race. The top five male and female runners in each age group will receive an award.
Packet pickups will be available on campus from 5-7 p.m. Friday, and 6:30-7:30 a.m. the morning of the race.
Parking will be available in the front parking lot of the school and along the grassy shoulder along Shalimar Terrace.
The race will kick off at 8 a.m. on the school’s campus, 2275 Shalimar Terrace, North Port.
For more information or to register to race, visit bit.ly/3aXOqis.
