First responders and bystanders help people involved in a wreck Tuesday near North Port city limits along Interstate 75 near the River Road exit.
NORTH PORT — Interstate 75 was slowed for hours northbound between River Road and Toledo Blade Boulevard following a crash near North Port city limits.
The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes.
Witnesses said two vehicles were involved.
No other information was immediately available.
