NORTH PORT — The scent of freshly baked cookies is in the air in North Port.
Crumbl Cookies owner Lexi Verner hosted a soft opening of the newest branch of the store on Thursday — and it didn't take shoppers at Cocoplum Village Shops long to notice.
There was a line in the store before noon.
"We're so excited and thrilled to be here," Verner said. "We have more than 200 varieties of cookies — and the flavors change every week."
Crumbl Cookies' corporate office is in Utah. Field trainer Allie Morgan was at the store at 17437 Tamiami Trail this week to help train the new North Port employees. The official opening is 8 a.m. Friday.
"This is such a fun place to work," Morgan said. "I really like this area and I want to move here one day."
Verner said she stumbled across a Crumbl Cookies franchise when she moved to Texas a few years ago.
"It was before many people knew about the place," she said. "I was a corporate employee for a long time and I always wanted to be an entrepreneur."
After researching about 50 different franchise opportunities, she decided to pursue Crumbl Cookies.
"I loved the concept and the feel as well as the fresh-baked cookies," she said. "It's high-tech, we have both self-service and excellent customer service … and it's just really fun."
People can order at a kiosk near the door, or pay the cashier with cash.
The self-serve kiosk takes about 10 seconds to place a cookie order. Employees will bring the pink cookie box to the front as soon as the order is fulfilled.
Behind the counter, a group of bakers mixes ingredients from scratch, shaping and then baking the cookies.
Some cookie varieties at the store this week include chunky peanut butter chocolate, cake batter with sprinkles, and chocolate mallow cupcake.
"Our goal is to provide you with a cookie experience to remember," Verner said. "Stop in and treat yourself to one, or bring home a box to share with your family and friends. Our menu rotates each week to give you six gourmet flavors to try."
Starting May 24, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.
Verner lives in Sarasota, but enjoyed North Port when she visited.
"I like the family-oriented feel of it, and it's growing so quickly," she said. "We hope to get regular customers who will bring the family in for dessert, or enjoy a cookie when they are out shopping. Our mission statement is all about bringing friends and families together."
She's planning to open another franchise in the Wellen Park area.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit crumblcookies.com/flnorthport.
