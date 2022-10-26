WELLEN PARK - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital have planned a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day.
It's set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at the HCA Florida Wellen Park Medical Office in the West Village Shopping Plaza, 12169 Mercado Drive, North Port, according to a news release.
The hospitals are teaming with the North Port Police Department for the event, which coincides with the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Officers will collect tablets, capsules and patches of hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), tramadol (Ultram), codeine, fentanyl (Duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and oxymorphone (Opana).
Any medications including ointments, lotions, drops, liquids in leak-proof containers, vape cartridges without batteries and pet medication will also be accepted, the release states.
Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
“Both HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital have seen firsthand the devastating consequences of drug misuse and abuse,” said Steve Young, chief executive officer of Englewood Hospital in an email to The Daily Sun. “As leading healthcare providers in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, we believe it is vital to increase awareness of this important issue and offer our community a safe way to dispose of medications to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”
The hospitals are participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s fourth annual national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day. In 2021, 96 HCA's facilities in 17 states collected 15,566 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications at “Crush the Crisis” events.
The company has worked with the National Academy of Medicine’s Action Collaborative and given $750,000 to the collaborative to support safer pain management protocols.
HCA Healthcare uses the science of “big data” to reduce opioid misuse and transform pain management, with initiatives in surgical, emergency and other care settings, including:
• Enhanced Surgical Recovery, a multi-modal approach to pain management using pre, intra and post-operative interventions to optimize outcomes.
• Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances, which aims to stem increasing rates of opioid-related addiction, misuse diversion and death by making it more difficult for medication-seekers to doctor-shop and alter prescriptions.
