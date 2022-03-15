Bicyclist hurt on Biscayne Drive

A woman riding a bicycle on North Biscayne Drive was hurt when she was hit by a pickup near Coco Solo Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in North Port.

NORTH PORT — A bicyclist was struck by a driver along North Biscayne Drive just north of U.S. 41.

The woman was airlifted to a trauma center. Her condition reportedly was not life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.

The bicyclist was pedaling north in the bike lane on Biscayne around 12:52 p.m. and was struck by a light truck with a lift bed. 

City officials say the truck was also northbound on Biscayne when the bicyclist turned left into the truck and was struck. 

While the driver was being questioned, the black bicycle, its contents and the rider's belongings were sprayed in a small radius around the site.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound traffic was redirected as investigators with North Port Police finished their work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments