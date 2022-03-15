featured Cyclist struck, hurt on Biscayne Drive By CRAIG GARRETT Staff Writer Mar 15, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A woman riding a bicycle on North Biscayne Drive was hurt when she was hit by a pickup near Coco Solo Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in North Port. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — A bicyclist was struck by a driver along North Biscayne Drive just north of U.S. 41.The woman was airlifted to a trauma center. Her condition reportedly was not life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.The bicyclist was pedaling north in the bike lane on Biscayne around 12:52 p.m. and was struck by a light truck with a lift bed. City officials say the truck was also northbound on Biscayne when the bicyclist turned left into the truck and was struck. While the driver was being questioned, the black bicycle, its contents and the rider's belongings were sprayed in a small radius around the site.The crash remains under investigation.Northbound traffic was redirected as investigators with North Port Police finished their work. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags North Port Police Trending Now Alligator kills dog at SCF campus; trapper summoned Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries over daughter's death Early results: Sarasota County referendum in trouble; school tax looks to continue Referendum shot down: Voters choose single-member districts Alligators removed from SCF Venice campus; more warning signs coming Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alligator kills dog at SCF campus; trapper summoned Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries over daughter's death Early results: Sarasota County referendum in trouble; school tax looks to continue Referendum shot down: Voters choose single-member districts Alligators removed from SCF Venice campus; more warning signs coming
