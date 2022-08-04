Daily Sun's journalism honored

PONTE VEDRA — The Daily Sun's in-depth coverage of the Gabby Petito case was recognized Thursday by the Florida Society of News Editors, which gave the newspaper the Gold Medal for Public Service for 2022.
The media company received several awards during the annual event, including individual awards to Sports Editor Patrick Obley, Commentary Editor John Hackworth and designer Gabby Mendoza.
FSNE awarded a first place award for Breaking News to The Daily Sun staff for its coverage of the disappearance and death of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito that began in September 2021.
Petito, of North Port, was on a cross country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Laundrie returned to North Port without Petito and without comment to any officials about her.
Petito was reported missing to authorities Sept. 12. Her body was discovered Sept. 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest of Grand Teton National Park.
In the week between, the search for her — and answers to why she was missing — brought a powerful spotlight to North Port and the Wabasso Avenue home of her boyfriend's parents. International media swarmed the area and The Daily Sun staff worked tirelessly to make sure the case was covered.
The newspaper's coverage spanned many months and produced hundreds of stories.
"All of us at The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier are so proud of the outstanding journalism that our news team published this past year," Daily Sun Publisher Glen Nickerson said. "We’re so honored to be recognized again by The Florida Society of Newspaper Editors Journalism Awards. I can’t thank the entire news team enough. They worked together to make this happen."
The North Port office of The Daily Sun led the effort. Staff writers Elaine Allen-Emrich and Craig Garrett and their editor Chris Porter, wrote dozens of stories throughout the weeks and months from the initial report of her disappearance to her body being found and the subsequent disappearance of Brian Laundrie.
Along with Allen-Emrich and Garrett, nearly every reporter of The Daily Sun assisted the effort to ensure the story received fair and adequate coverage. The stories covered not only the case, but also domestic violence, protesters in front of the Laundrie family home and celebrities like Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman showing up as a part of the investigation.
"We cover our community — and this was a story we would have covered even if it hadn't become an international spectacle of sorts," Daily Sun Managing Editor Scott Lawson stated. "Our crew came together through texts and emails and working weekends in the office to see if there was something new to help tell Gabby's tragic story."
Among the editors and reporters working on the stories were Porter, Allen-Emrich, Garrett along with Garry Overbey, Frank DiFiore, Steve Reilly, Daniel Sutphin, Nancy J. Semon, Betsy Calvert, Sue Erwin, Bob Mudge and Morgan Simpson. The design team of The Daily Sun also assisted, including Gabby Mendoza, Heather Hernandez and Kyle Gallimore.
Sports Editor Patrick Obley was recognized by the Florida Society of News Editors for a column he wrote on Lost Graves and History and for a series of stories he wrote on Michael Schyck, an Englewood wrestling coach who was among the victims of a Ohio State University doctor while Schyck was a collegiate wrestler for the Buckeyes. Both entries won a first place award for Obley.
"All of us at Sun News Media and The Daily Sun are proud of the great work of our journalists and exceptionally proud of the awards and recognition given to them," APG Florida President Mike Beatty said Thursday. "These awards are symbolic of our commitment to local journalism and The Daily Sun being the voice of our community in local news, sports and opinion."
The FSNE event was held at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
The Miami Herald received the Gold Medal for Public Service for Division A media companies and The Tallahassee Democrat received the award for Division B media companies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.