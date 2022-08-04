 Skip to main content
Daily Sun's journalism honored

Gold Medal for Public Service awarded for Gabby Petito case coverage

Craig Garrett

Craig Garrett
Sun coverage of Gabby Petito

The Daily Sun's coverage of the Gabby Petito case was in-depth, taking up many front pages and resulting in hundreds of stories by local reporters.
Pat Obley Screenshot

Sports Editor Patrick Obley was recognized, in part, for an in-depth feature story he wrote about an island off the coast of Charlotte County.
Hackworth

Pulitzer Prize-winning John Hackworth, the Daily Sun commentary editor, was honored by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors for his editorial writing.
Elaine Allen-Emrich

Elaine Allen-Emrich
Craig Garrett

The Daily Sun reporter Craig Garrett gathers information near the entrance of Myakkahatchee Park during the investigation into Brian Laundrie's disappearance in September, 2021.
Nancy Semon

Nancy Semon
Daniel Sutphin

Daniel Sutphin
Morgan Simpson

Morgan Simpson
Frank DiFiore

Frank DiFiore

PONTE VEDRA — The Daily Sun's in-depth coverage of the Gabby Petito case was recognized Thursday by the Florida Society of News Editors, which gave the newspaper the Gold Medal for Public Service for 2022.

The media company received several awards during the annual event, including individual awards to Sports Editor Patrick Obley, Commentary Editor John Hackworth and designer Gabby Mendoza. 


