NORTH PORT — The city's Dallas White Park could start looking very different in a year.
Or not.
North Port City Commission members given thumbs up to mixed-use proposals at the park, anything from high-rise housing, a boardwalk and retail, to something lesser that included leaving things as they are.
The park is 19 acres of city-owned playgrounds and monkey bars and ball fields, among other amenities.
Investment executives recruited to pitch Dallas White and a city-owned parcel called the East Italy Avenue site to developers were directed to get busy at Tuesday's commission hearing.
The timeline for Colliers International was to solicit project designs, review those, have the city choose one and close the deal later this year, according to what was discussed with Ken Krasnow and Casey Babb, executives with the Canadian investment firm. Colliers would get paid if a deal closed.
Commissioners had the final say.
Green-lighting what's billed as a public-private partnership was another step in a two-year process that had stalled with the pandemic.
North Port had pictured something big for Dallas White Park, which includes tennis courts, the North Port Art Center, a nonprofit clothing shop, a scout house, the now vacant SKY Family YMCA, and a boat launch on the Cocoplum Waterway, a 13-mile stretch within the Myakka River Watershed.
Colliers in 2020 had run virtual brainstorming sessions for the park on Sam Shapos Way off North Port Boulevard. The company then built an investor profile.
That process finalized itself Tuesday.
“We may be astounded when you come back,” Mayor Pete Emrich told the Colliers' team. “And everything is happy-happy. And maybe not … at least come back with a design. I don't want to handcuff them.”
He referenced ideas his colleagues had for Dallas White and the East Italy Avenue parcels.
North Port marketing Dallas White had earlier drawn some anger - that the city was selling out to profiteers. One commissioner took to social media to address it.
“Rumor control,” Debbie McDowell had posted on a community social media page. “The city is NOT selling the property."
She said it was realized the Dallas White area is not seeing its "full potential."
“The buildings are old and in need of serious repairs," McDowell stated. "Therefore, we hired a marketing firm, Colliers International, to help us find a private partner who would create a mixed-use, multi-functional space that can be used for all ages.”
McDowell and the others collectively agreed Tuesday to see what the market offered.
Colliers presented Dallas White as a so-called destination, no less than 5 acres of high-rise housing — market priced — retailers and a parking structure. What happens to the other 15 acres was likely negotiable.
The East Italy parcel of some 26 acres was better for affordable housing, the sides agreed. Prices or leasing deals weren't discussed.
“Not too specific,” Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon on Tuesday said of early speculation on how city property should be used, or North Port “might specify ourselves out of the market.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
