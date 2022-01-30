NORTH PORT — Laura Fogarty knows what it feels like to be a victim of a violent crime.
After having lunch with a friend, she was getting ready to exit the passenger side of the car, when a man pulled open the door and grabbed her purse that was attached to her shoulder. He dragged her out of the car and onto the road.
“It could have been much worse, but the fact that it happened at one in the afternoon was alarming,” Fogarty said. “It was terrifying. It taught me to be aware of my surroundings at all times and to not be an easy target.”
After retiring as a recreation director from a retirement facility in Washington, D.C., Fogarty and her husband relocated to Wellen Park in 2019.
A friend told her about Damsel in Defense, a company with a mission is to equip, empower and educate women to protect themselves and their families. The website, damselindefense.net sells products like pepper spray, stun devices and portable alarms to help women protect themselves.
When Fogarty learned more about the company’s mission, she decided to get involved.
“The company was started in 2011 by a woman who was sexually assaulted as a child,” Fogarty said. “In 2015, the company created two safe houses in Cambodia and India for girls who were rescued from sex trafficking. I was really drawn to it because I wanted to help women and families learn how to stay safe from being a victim of a crime,” Fogarty.
Since 2019, Fogarty has been an independent contractor for Damsel in Defense. She travels around Sarasota and Charlotte counties speaking to businesses and community groups about the the mission of the company.
“I am not a salesperson, my goal is to educate people,” Fogarty said. “My job is to network in the community and set up empower hours and lunch and learns and work with businesses — that’s why I am involved with area chambers of commerce.”
Fogarty has spoken to people of all ages, from Girl Scouts to real estate agents to sales consultants, adding the personal safety products are not just for women.
“I talk about situational awareness and paying attention to your intuition — all of the safety information which is beneficial to people both personally and professionally.”
Fogarty is partnering with New York Life insurance agent Dee Petrov to host a “Financial & Safety Awareness Empower Hour Workshop” from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
The event is open to the public and refreshments will be provided. Call 703-346-6045 to register.
“We hope attendees leave educated, empowered and equipped — but most importantly safe,” Fogarty said. “Don’t be an easy target.”
