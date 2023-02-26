NORTH PORT — Members of North Port’s chapter of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America are doing what they can to help their home country during the year-long Russian invasion.

The group members, under the leadership of chapter President Bohdana Puzyk, “have rallied and strategized their fundraising and a community awareness campaign,” member Patricia Zalisko wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.


