NORTH PORT — Members of North Port’s chapter of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America are doing what they can to help their home country during the year-long Russian invasion.
The group members, under the leadership of chapter President Bohdana Puzyk, “have rallied and strategized their fundraising and a community awareness campaign,” member Patricia Zalisko wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
Branch 56, as the chapter is called, recently hosted a fundraising Carnivale, a dance and benefit to raise money for a UNWLA-approved humanitarian relief fund providing aid to soldiers serving on the Ukrainian frontlines, Zalisko wrote.
Carnivale was held at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port.
Branch 56’s Lidia Bilous, and her committee made all the arrangements, including the live music performed by the Syzonenko Brothers, Volodymyr and Victor, the decorations and the charcuterie boards and other refreshments that were sold as part of the fundraiser.
Olya Ivanchyk and Luba Czasar donated a gift basket with a tort that was auctioned to a lucky winner.
About 150 guests attended, including St. Mary’s pastor, the Rev. Dmytro Kasiyan and his family.
Branch 56 raised more than $5,000 from the Carnivale, which will be donated to the soldiers’ humanitarian relief fund, Zalisko wrote.
Since immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, members of Branch 56 “have organized educational or related events, like this dance benefit, to raise local consciousness of Ukraine’s importance in the fight for democracy and money for UNWLA’s designated relief funds. They have been persistent in their labors over the past year,” Zalisko wrote.
“With members of the Ukrainian diaspora like this, Ukraine will not perish.”
