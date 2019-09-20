PUNTA GORDA — Former North Port dance instructor Lauren DeBenedetta was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for sex crimes against a student.
DeBenedetta, 40, was convicted in July of six sexual crimes involving the then-15-year-old student who danced at her studio, Haven Dance, for a few months in 2016.
Evidence during the jury trial depicted their relationship escalating from a friendship into a sexual relationship. DeBenedetta allegedly bought the girl a phone to keep in contact, which she asked her to keep secret from her parents.
Before announcing the sentence, Judge Donald Mason said parents and grandparents are sometimes asked or required to entrust their children to the care of others, whether in sports, dance, or other extracurricular activities.
"The only thing we ask is not to hurt them, not to harm them," he said. "I have every reason to believe Ms. DeBenedetta, in 99 percent of situations when she's been entrusted with children, has done the right thing."
But in this case, she violated the trust of both the victim and her parents, he said.
Defense Attorney Jason Foreman, hired specifically for the sentencing procedure, argued for a downward departure from the recommended sentence, based in part on the victim being a "willing participant" in the sex acts. He claimed the victim's willingness was exhibited in messages between the two showing mutual admiration and affection, as well as the prosecution's statement during the trial that the victim believed she was in a relationship with DeBenedetta.
Between students, parents, family and friends, 19 different people wrote letters in support of DeBenedetta, asking Mason to consider her character and contributions to the community.
Samantha Steiner, 19, another former student, cried while telling the judge how DeBenedetta had helped her through the death of her father from cancer and the suicide of a close friend.
"She is the most kindhearted person you will ever meet," Steiner said. "She's just the sweetest person ever. She would go out of her way for you no matter what."
Katherine Wiley told the judge how DeBenedetta helped her 13-year-old son develop his self esteem after he'd been bullied in school for being more interested in art, music, and dance, than in sports, like most boys his age.
"We need more teachers and mentors like Lauren who care about who they're teaching and what they're teaching," she said.
The prosecution argued the victim was never a willing participant. She was a confused, lonely, depressed 15-year-old who went along with the sexual acts because she was looking for belonging, said Assistant State Attorney Kyle Stublen.
When the victim herself spoke in a victim impact statement, she described the mixture of anger, sadness, and confusion she experienced as a sexual assault survivor. She lost 20 pounds while being sexually abused, she said, and she became shy and timid where she used to be outgoing. About a year after the case became public knowledge, she started having suicidal thoughts.
"This is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life, but through therapy I finally began to realize none of this was my fault," she said. "Slowly I have rebuilt my confidence and self esteem… To this day, almost three years later, I still question everything I feel. I feel anger towards myself for not knowing what was happening, and I feel sadness for not knowing what to do about it and how to stop it. I have learned in therapy that although I am a victim of sexual assault, I can and will live my life as a survivor. I will continue to use my voice for myself and others who cannot use theirs."
She asked Mason to give DeBenedetta the maximum sentence so she cannot do the same thing to anyone else.
DeBenedetta will serve 26 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by five years on sex offender probation. She must also pay additional fees and court costs.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.