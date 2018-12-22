WEST VILLAGES – A new traffic light has been installed at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Corradino Boulevard, where eight accidents have occurred this year, according to police officials.
The intersection is near the entrances of Island Walk and Gran Paradiso in the West Villages area.
“From a safety perspective, it’s a no-brainer,” said Michael Fear, community outreach coordinator for North Port Public Works. “The traffic signal is going to be way safer than the current situation. We’ve received a lot of requests for a signal from the residents that live in this area. I definitely think it’s something they’re going to be thankful that is there and rightfully so, it’s needed in my opinion.”
The Florida Department of Transportation performed a signal warrant study and found that the signal is warranted at this location, said Public Works Engineering Manager Gerardo “Jerry” Traverso, in a Friday email.
The signals are currently in “flash mode,” but will be fully operational in January, Fear said. For new signals, FDOT requires a minimum of two-weeks operation in flashing mode and do not allow to turn signals into full operations during holidays, Traverso said in the email.
For many residents, it’s difficult to pull out of the developments and head into traffic, Fear said.
“For example, if you’re in the Island Walk neighborhood and you live in that community and you want to head towards Venice, you have to cross two lanes of traffic heading towards North Port and basically hang out in the middle and then merge into traffic heading towards Venice. And due to the level of traffic, it’s easier said than done.”
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke said it took more than a year to get the traffic light installed. She said this will improve safety in the area immensely.
“We will not be seeing the accidents that we are currently,” Luke said. “These people are going to be able to pull out into the road and we traveling down (U.S.) 41 are going to know that somebody’s not going to be pulling out in front of us.”
Traffic in the area will likely increase once the Atlanta Braves Spring Training stadium and the new West Villages Market Place open, Fear said.
“You got to anticipate that there’s probably going to be more traffic heading in that direction,” he said. “I think the signal is needed now without those things, but with those things in addition it’s going to make adding the signal more important.”
An additional traffic light will be installed at West Villages Parkway and South Tamiami Trail, said Marty Black, chairman of the West Villages District. The light is expected to be functional by late January, Black said.
