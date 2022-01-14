SARASOTA — Dawnyelle Singleton, Sarasota native and experienced nonprofit education professional, announced her campaign for the Sarasota County School Board this week.
Singleton is challenging incumbent Bridget Ziegler for the District 1 seat.
Singleton has built an impressive reputation for her work as an educational and community advocate in Sarasota. She is a former school administrator who currently works for a local nonprofit agency that focuses on early childhood, parenting education and mental health services for children and families.
Singleton helped start and build Visible Men Academy in Manatee County, where she held many roles, including school administrator.
"As an education professional, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of strong public schools and their critical role in the growth and success of our community," Singleton said. "I’m running for school board because it’s time we put students and teachers first. I’ll work to ensure our schools have the resources to thrive, our children are graduating on time and are college or career ready, and our educators are supported in their roles without being undermined by politically-motivated distractions."
She is most proud of her work with parents and teachers, and has held weekly parent nights in the past ensuring open communication.
"Our teachers have been on the front lines of the pandemic, doing everything they can to support our children and parents, helping them thrive in a very stressful and uncertain environment," Singleton said. "They deserve the unwavering support of the school board. We also need to work closely with educators and parents to support students’ mental health during these challenging times."
Singleton was born and raised in Sarasota, and is a product of the Sarasota County Public School System. After graduating from Sarasota High School, she obtained her bachelor's degree from Florida State University. She is a 2021 graduate of the Florida Institute for Political Leadership and is active with numerous community organizations, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Leadership Sarasota, Gulf Coast Leadership Institute, Rosemary Park Condominium Association, Rosemary District Association, NAACP Sarasota Chapter, Sarasota Black Caucus, ASALH (Association for the Study of African American Life and History), and the League of Women Voters. If elected, she would be the first African American to serve on the Sarasota County School Board.
When asked for an opinion about the current school board's work, she replied "The board is doing a great job, but there is always room for improvement. I think in the end, we all want to see our students thrive and be successful."
For more information, visit Singleton4SchoolBoard.com.
