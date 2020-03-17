NORTH PORT — North Port commissioners were in Washington, D.C., last week for a Congressional City Conference hosted by the National League of Cities. Mayor Debbie McDowell and commissioners Pete Emrich, Vanessa Carusone and Chris Hanks made the trip. Vice Mayor Jill Luke declined, citing the cost.
Emrich shares his trip observations with North Port Sun readers.
What they were saying
“There was a lot of talk about the 2020 Census and what we should be doing locally. And there were huge discussions about the coronavirus just about every single day.
“We learned that each resident that’s not counted through the 2020 U.S. Census could cost a city as much as $15,000 each year in services like hospital and medical care, education, mass transit and other funding given to cities according to population by the federal government. If the federal government doesn’t know people need these services, they will not make federal dollars available. The NLC is so serious about getting the count right that they are offering $1.2 million in grants to communities to help count its residents. They wanted everyone reminded that there is no citizenship question on the census. The city manager sent a copy of the grant information to the city’s grant writer to see if the city can get a grant.
“Another topic was how to deal with the homeless crisis. Cities are partnering with churches and nonprofits to help the homeless with everything from mental health, keeping them out of jail just for a bed and meal and getting them affordable housing. One homeless person can cost a city $50,000 to $70,000 a year in services.
“We also heard from an epidemiologist who gave an update on the coronavirus. He said there is no vaccine for the virus, which is one reason it will spread in the next few months. The vaccine is about one year away and is now in the testing phase.
“We also met with U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, who said there’s federal money for widening of River Road (North Port). He said we need to get with Sarasota County and make sure they are applying for the federal funds.
“Most interesting visits were from former New York mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg talking about his funding for the coronavirus battle during one of our NLC meetings during the week.
“The other was Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaiian Army National Guard major and U.S. representative running for president. She was talking about homelessness.”
