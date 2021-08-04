North Port Social Services has partnered with the Florida Department of Children and Families to provide a DCF representative at the Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port, FL, on the second Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are so pleased to have finalized the details of this service for our North Port residents," said Janet Carrillo, North Port Social Services Manager. "Having access to DCF in south county is a great asset to our community as many of our clients do not have the ability to conveniently travel to the Sarasota office if they need help with an issue or if they have a question regarding a process.
A DCF representative will be available the second Tuesday of the month beginning in August 2021. The representative will be available to assist clients with the following issues:
• Accessing the DCF MyAccess account
• Renewal of SNAP benefits
• Help with applying for access benefits
• General questions pertaining to their case
“This has been a long-term goal of Social Services under our North Port Office of Aging and Community Resources to have this collaborative effort come to fruition," Carrillo said. "North Port Social Services now has a 'drop-in' office available in the Family Service Center which allows for agencies like DCF to have an office/desk space available where they can address our area clients.
"We hope to have other agencies utilize this office as well, rotating their time during the week so that we can have more family and community service agencies serve the needs of people and families in crisis.”
For more information regarding DCF services, call 877-595-0384.
