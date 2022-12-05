WELLEN PARK — The debate to reconfigure North Port’s boundaries is on a familiar road.
A Wellen Park homeowner group seeking to remove those neighborhoods from within city boundaries is asking a judge to grant it a writ that review’s the city’s recent denial to grant de-annexation.
This is the second time around for the residents’ court battle with the city.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government had asked for the same review after North Port’s City Commission denied the same petition in April 2021, which would have created an ordinance to redraw its boundaries.
The group had submitted some 1,200 petitions supporting the ordinance.
Wellen Park, on North Port’s west end, is a series of villages or neighborhoods, a commercial district and the Atlanta Braves spring training complex. Some 8,000 acres and 20% of North Port’s tax base are at stake.
At build-out, Wellen Park is expected to contain 50,000 residents and 20,000 homes.
After a series of court decisions favoring the West Villagers group starting in 2021, North Port commissioners decided to start from square one. That hearing in November resulted in the same denial.
Nothing new was introduced in that hearing, which would set in motion a 31-page request for the writ of certiorari filed Friday in Sarasota County’s 12th District Court.
City officials declined comment due to the pending legal request. Commissioners are bound by rules of a quasi-judicial hearing, meaning they too couldn’t publicly comment on the de-annexation matter.
Luke Lirot, legal counsel for West Villagers group, was angered at November’s de-annexation hearing that the City Commission had chosen not to re-open the evidence portion from the April 2021 de-annexation hearing at City Hall.
The group had gathered new studies and information over the past year that the city commission “ignored with impunity,” Lirot said last month.
Asking for another review of the city’s denial to redraw its boundaries could set the stage for a showdown, a judge ending the matter completely, putting it before voters, or letting “the chips fall where they may,” Wellen Park resident Jerome Boitano had said at the November hearing at City Hall.
