NORTH PORT — The city’s two-year boundary dispute with a Wellen Park homeowner group that no longer wants to be in the North Port limits is returning to court.
A three-judge panel with the Second District Court of Appeal hears arguments from city lawyers and attorneys for the West Villagers for Responsible Government.
It starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with the session live on the court’s virtual platform.
The clash dates to last year, when the North Port City Commission denied a petition in April by the West Villagers group to remove Wellen Park from within city boundaries.
It’s an administrative move the West Villages group sought in shifting the large Wellen Park subdivision to unincorporated Sarasota County. Cost savings was the root cause, the group asserted.
North Port’s five commissioners voted in opposition.
But Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll intervened after an appeal by the West Villagers, citing state rules in annexation/de-annexation. The city appealed to the state court.
The West Villagers had positioned de-annexation as cutting tax and service costs. One of its founders, Victor Dobrin, had filed for a North Port commission seat.
The Second District Court of Appeal had also denied Wellen Park developers a request to join in the appeal. Mattamy Homes and Wellen Park LLLP in January had filed for a motion of leave, essentially giving such petitioners a voice in a legal dispute in which they have no direct involvement.
Wellen Park is several independent communities or villages, a downtown project along with the Atlanta Braves spring training complex. It is estimated Wellen Park at build-out will be 20,000 homes and 50,000 people. It currently accounts for about 10% of North Port’s property taxes. The petition for de-annexation had more than 1,200 Wellen Park signatures.
The appeal panel allows the sides to present oral arguments. Judges assigned are Robert J. Morris, Kelly N. Khouzam and Anthony K. Black. Their decisions usually get posted on the court’s website.
A spokesman for the West Villagers expected a favorable outcome from Tuesday’s session, which would push the issue back before North Port commissioners or to Wellen Park voters, John Meisel said Friday.
“We’re confident (the appeal panel) will uphold Judge Carroll’s order,” he said. “Let the voters decide.”
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher also spoke about the situation.
“We’re excited that the next step of this lengthy process is finally here, and while it may take a while, we hope a resolution that is in the best interest of the citizens and the city will be reached soon,” Fletcher said.
