NORTH PORT — A state court panel hears from both sides in the de-annexation debate this summer involving North Port and Wellen Park.
The three-member Second District Court of Appeal had set Aug. 16 for oral arguments in the case, which pits North Port against the West Villagers for Responsible Government.
The political action committee is homeowners seeking, on paper, to move Wellen Park's boundaries to unincorporated Sarasota County. Wellen Park is several independent communities, a downtown project along with the Atlanta Braves spring training complex.
At some point, it is estimated it will be 20,000 homes and 50,000 people. It currently accounts for about 10% of North Port's property taxes.
The West Villages group formed to protest and reverse proposed property tax hikes in North Port. That energy shifted to de-annexation in late 2020. North Port would limit that millage increase to 13% from nearly 30%. City officials in April 2021 denied the group's de-annexation petition.
The West Village group contends North Port poorly manages its finances and that Wellen Park residents would save cash on county services and property taxes.
One of its founders had since filed to run for a North Port City Commission seat.
Victor Dobrin hopes to replace term-limited Commissioner Jill Luke.
Two other Wellen Park residents, David Pankiw and Phil Stokes, also filed for the same four-year job. Pay for a city commissioner is $31,000.
12th District Judge Hunter Carroll sided with the West Village group after North Port denied the de-annexation petition. He insisted the city had misinterpreted state rules for annexing/de-annexing land. The city then appealed his decision.
The matter rests before the Second District Court of Appeal panel.
The Aug. 16 hearing is via video conferencing before judges Robert J. Morris, Nelly N. Khouzam and Anthony K. Black. That hearing, however, could change should the panel in the coming weeks decide there's no benefit to oral arguments, according to documents forwarded to lawyers from both camps.
The panel itself is also subject to change without notice. North Port and spokespersons for the West Villagers for Responsible Government were not immediately available for comment.
That legal dispute had also involved Wellen Park developers. But the Court of Appeal had denied that business group's request to contest Carroll's decision.
Mattamy Homes and Wellen Park LLLP in January had filed for a motion of leave, essentially giving such petitioners a voice in a legal dispute in which they have no direct involvement.
Lawyers with the Florida League of Cities, representing some 400 state municipalities, had also requested to file a brief, essentially asking the same thing.
However, the Appeals Court panel granted that motion.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
