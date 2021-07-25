NORTH PORT — North Port and state authorities are investigating an early morning house fire where a dead person was found inside, according to a North Port Police Department report.

North Port Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Electra Avenue in North Port.

At that time, the house was "75% involved" (meaning 75% of the home was on fire), and fire was burning through the roof.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, NPPD representatives reported that they were successful in extinguishing the fire.

Fire Marshal detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Authorities told The Daily Sun that there were no updates as of 11 a.m. The site of the house is an "extremely active and ongoing investigation," authorities said.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments